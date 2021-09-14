The PS5's beta features are coming to everyone tomorrow - SSD expansion and more

(Pocket-lint) - Features that have been locked behind beta software on the PlayStation 5 are coming to all users in a major software update tomorrow, Sony has confirmed. The biggest change will be that anyone will now be able to expand their internal storage using an added SSD.

The process hasn't got any simpler (or changed at all from the beta system), but it's great that it'll now be widely available.

That's not all that's coming, though - Sony's also adding the ability to setup your TV's speakers for better spatial audio using the DualSense controller's built-in microphone to judge your room's size and shape.

The control centre is also getting more customisation options, while Game Base is becoming a bit slicker as well. PlayStation Now will be able to stream in 1080p, up from 720p, too, which will be welcome for its users on higher-speed connections.

The update should be available to download and install tomorrow, 15 September, so get on it when you can, and check out our list of the best internal SSDs for the PS5 if you want guidance on some storage to pick up for it.

For a more visual look at how to actually go about installing that SSD once it arrives, check out our video guide below:

You can see Sony's full rundown of the software update on the PlayStation blog here, so give it a look-over if you're curious about any of the changes in particular.

