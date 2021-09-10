The next big superhero game from Insomniac is on the way, and Spidey is back for it.

Insomniac Games is clearly a safe pair of hands - its work with the Spider-Man franchise on PS4 and PS5 has earned it Marvel's trust, from the looks of things.

After the stellar success of both Marvel's Spider-Man and the expandalone Miles Morales game, there's a full sequel on the way: Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Here are all the key details you need to know.

Sony wowed the world when it dropped the above trailer for the next Spider-Man game during its showcase event in September 2021, an announcement that came relatively out of the blue (as much as we were assuming there'd be a sequel eventually.

Unlike some of the other trailers from that event, we actually got a timeline to anticipate, too - it ends with the date 2023.

This was followed up in December 2022 by a blog post from PlayStation confirming that the game is slated for Fall 2023.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 platforms

While it cropped up during a stream dedicated to the PS5, a few other titles on show were actually destined for the PS4 as well, as cross-gen titles. So far, it would seem that Spider-Man 2 won't be one of those - it's been announced as an exclusive for the next-gen console.

However, given that Miles Morales sounded the same until closer to its release when its PS4 version was confirmed, we wouldn't exactly die of surprise if it turned out that Spider-Man 2 will also make its way in a less graphically-impressive manner to the older hardware.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 story

The teaser trailer above is a fairly short one, but it's enough to get a few key facts about the game's story across. Just as the ending of Miles Morales made clear, there are now two Spider-Men in New York City - with Miles and Peter Parker working together to take down threats.

That's for the best, too, since the trailer also reveals that Venom, one of Spidey's most fearsome adversaries, is joining the party. You would assume that the symbiote is a bad guy to overcome, but we can't really be certain of that.

After all, the trailer's voice-over makes it clear that Venom is trying to beat whoever's speaking, just like Spider-Man might be. So, it's not impossible that a team-up could be on the cards. Venom's arrival was teased in the first Spider-Man game's ending, with the symbiote appearing to target Harry Osborn, which would make it even more likely that it could be a friendlier Venom.

Returning to that voice-over, meanwhile, the most common theory is that it belongs to longtime villain Kraven the Hunter, a founding member of the Sinister Six who longs to make Spider-Man his next big-game trophy. We'll see how he fares once we finally get to play the game.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gameplay

While the game's first trailer doesn't feature any gameplay, it shows us enough that we can make some assumptions about what we'll be getting up to in Spider-Man 2. Firstly, we hopefully will get the chance to play as both Peter Parker and Miles Morales.

This will mean access to two different sets of moves and powers - Peter using more gadgets, and Miles boasting a wider repertoire of supernatural abilities. It could make for some really free-form gameplay, especially if it offers on-the-fly character switching.

Of course, given the black-backed Spider-Man logo that flashes up near the end of the first trailer, it's also very possible that Insomniac will let us play as a Spider-Man whose suit has been taken over by Venom, like in the third Sam Raimi film and countless comics.

That could be a whale of a time, with a different movement set and combat options to explore, but we can't get too carried away with excitement given that it's far from confirmed at this stage. Only time will tell, ultimately!