Horizon Forbidden West: Sony backtracks on free PS5 upgrade

(Pocket-lint) - Late last week Sony and Guerrilla Games took the wraps off their plans for Horizon Forbidden West's release packages - we already knew the game's release date, 18 February 2022, but there was plenty of new information about the different editions and the collectables that would come with them.

However, fans rightly saw straight through to the biggest bit of information, which was that the standard editions of Forbidden West wouldn't have a way to upgrade a PS4 version to a PS5 version, if you were to get the next-gen console after buying the game.

The only announced way would be to splash out on the far more expensive limited edition bundles to get both versions. That was met with a furore of disapproval, and it hasn't taken PlayStation long to respond. The announcement post has now been updated with a couple of key commitments.

Firstly, anyone who buys the PS4 version of Horizon Forbidden West will get access to the PS5 version for free, despite Sony's initial commitment on this front being limited to launch titles for the new console. Secondly, going forward all first-party games on PS5 that also have PS4 versions will be accessible through a $10 upgrade fee, rather than it being locked behind expensive editions.

That actually means that in cases like Forbidden West's, it'll be cheaper to buy the PS4 version and get the PS5 version for free than to buy the full next-gen version, which is a funky situation. However, this looks like a bit of a one-off that'll be different for later games like God of War Ragnarok and others down the line.

