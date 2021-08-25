Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. PlayStation game news

Horizon Forbidden West gets a release date, Zero Dawn a 4K 60FPS patch for PS5

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Sony Computer Entertainment Horizon Forbidden West gets a release date, Zero Dawn a 4K 60FPS patch for PS5
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - As part of the big Opening Night Live stream for Gamescom 2021, Guerilla Games popped up with two very juicy bits of information for fans of its ongoing Horizon series.

Firstly, the big and long-awaited sequel, Forbidden West, has finally got a confirmed release date after a delay owing to the pandemic - it'll hit PS5 and PS4 on 18 February 2022.

We knew it was delayed, but this puts the seal on a date nice and early next year, which we'll be looking forward to massively.

Further to that, though, Horizon Zero Dawn has just got a significant update some years after its release, to take advantage of the PlayStation 5's hardware like other major Sony exclusives.

The new patch, version 1.53, activates the ability to play at 60FPS on PS5, which will make a huge difference for returning or first-time players, as is true of so many other games with next-gen upgrades. It uses checkerboarding to pair this with 4K resolutions for an experience that should be night and day compared to playing on a PS4.

We'll be among the many diving back into Aloy's adventure to get ready for Forbidden West, that's for sure.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own.
Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own. By Rik Henderson ·

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills. Originally published on 25 August 2021.
Recommended for you
Halo Infinite gets special edition controllers and Xbox Series X to go with its release date
Halo Infinite gets special edition controllers and Xbox Series X to go with its release date By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Call of Duty Mobile Season 7: Hades and Crossbow confirmed, Monastery and new Scrapyard too
Call of Duty Mobile Season 7: Hades and Crossbow confirmed, Monastery and new Scrapyard too By Chris Hall ·
Saints Row (2022) release date, screens, trailers and everything you need to know
Saints Row (2022) release date, screens, trailers and everything you need to know By Rik Henderson ·