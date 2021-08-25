(Pocket-lint) - As part of the big Opening Night Live stream for Gamescom 2021, Guerilla Games popped up with two very juicy bits of information for fans of its ongoing Horizon series.

Firstly, the big and long-awaited sequel, Forbidden West, has finally got a confirmed release date after a delay owing to the pandemic - it'll hit PS5 and PS4 on 18 February 2022.

We knew it was delayed, but this puts the seal on a date nice and early next year, which we'll be looking forward to massively.

Further to that, though, Horizon Zero Dawn has just got a significant update some years after its release, to take advantage of the PlayStation 5's hardware like other major Sony exclusives.

Surprise announcement we know you’ve been waiting for: the Enhanced Performance Patch for Horizon Zero Dawn on PlayStation 5 is live now!



Unlocks 60 FPS Mode

4K Checkerboard Resolution

Free for all PS5 players#HorizonZeroDawn pic.twitter.com/HdiuNNBTmS — Guerrilla (@Guerrilla) August 25, 2021

The new patch, version 1.53, activates the ability to play at 60FPS on PS5, which will make a huge difference for returning or first-time players, as is true of so many other games with next-gen upgrades. It uses checkerboarding to pair this with 4K resolutions for an experience that should be night and day compared to playing on a PS4.

We'll be among the many diving back into Aloy's adventure to get ready for Forbidden West, that's for sure.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own. By Rik Henderson · 25 August 2021