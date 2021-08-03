PS5 could get VRR this December

(Pocket-lint) - PlayStation may have sold more PS5 units to date than Xbox has of the Series X/S, but the latter machines do still have the upper-hand when it comes to video output and, specifically, compatibility with modern TVs.

That's because the Xbox consoles support VRR (variable refresh rates) over HDMI. This allows an enabled TV to change refresh rates on the fly to present a smooth performance regardless of any frame drops or apparent stutters.

Thankfully though, the PS5 could soon catch up.

A recent report claims that, alongside a firmware update for several Sony Bravia TVs, the PlayStation 5 could also gain VRR support in December.

The president of US retailer Value Electronics, Robert Zhon, has revealed that 2021 Sony TVs will gain VRR support at the end of this year, which prompts many to believe that's to comply with the feature being added to the company's flagship games machine: "I spoke a little bit on the side about the long-awaited upgrade to variable refresh rate on the X900H, X90, X95, and all the other 2021 TVs," he said in a YouTube interview. "That’s still on target for December this year."

He was allegedly told the date by Sony engineers.

Now all we need are more manufacturers to adopt VRR on their sets. It really does make a massive difference.

