Sony announces it's sold 10 million PS5s

(Pocket-lint) - If you're still in the sizeable camp of people trying and failing to get their hands on a PS5, you may or may not take comfort from Sony's announcement that the console recently flew past the 10 million units mark.

The announcement confirms that the console is still absolutely flying off the shelves, although it's still very much the case that picking one up is a challenge for even seasoned shoppers. Restocks are still disappearing in minutes, so there's no sign that the PS5 will slow down its sales.

Full details: https://t.co/PmajlWtWh1 pic.twitter.com/cMGTGBEVwY — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 28, 2021

Indeed, in an interview with gamesindustry.biz, PlayStation head honcho Jim Ryan confirmed that it's seeing major demand in territories like China that's continuing to fuel sales. That means that matching demand with supply is still a major priority.

The console's success has naturally gone in lock-step with some big figures for major games, including more than 6.5 million copies of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, and over a million copies of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, which only came out a few weeks ago.

It's all looking pretty rosy for PlayStation, then, but Xbox doesn't look like it's far behind - it recently made its own announcement that the Xbox Series X and Series S are the fastest-selling Xboxes in history, just like the PS5 is on the other side, so it's clear that the next-gen consoles have come at the right time for their respective makers. Still, with Xbox less willing to provide hard numbers, it looks like the PS5 is in the lead for now.