New PS5 model released in Japan, lighter than 1st gen

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has reportedly updated the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition in Japan, with the 2nd generation model weighing less and having a tweaked stand.

The product manual for the PS5 CFI-1100B shows that the new PS5 DE weighs just 3.6kg - a reduction of 300g in comparison to the launch version (CFI-1000B).

The stand is also fixed to the base with a different screw.

Other than that, little else seems to have changed.

This move doesn't come as much of a surprise. As reported by VGC, Sony's chief financial officer told listeners on an investor's call in April that the company could make some alterations to the design in order to circumnavigate component shortages in the supply chain.

"Can we drastically increase the supply?" he said.

"The shortage of semiconductors is one factor, but there are other factors that will impact on the production volume. We could find maybe a secondary resource, or by changing the design we could cope."

It seems that's exactly what it's done for the Japanese market. Maybe it'll mean more stock hitting the UK and US soon too.

As it stands, there are reports that Xbox has sold more Xbox Series X and S units than Sony has PS5s in the last couple of months. But, we wonder if that's simply because it has more stock, considering Sony did considerably better in the couple of months after launch.