(Pocket-lint) - We found out about Death Stranding Director's Cut thanks to one of the more enigmatic teaser trailers in recent memory earlier this year, but thankfully haven't had to wait too long to find out more.

The game has been detailed much further as part of Sony's State of Play presentation, including confirmation of its release date - 24 September 2021.

The new trailer shows off multiple additions, including a time-trial racing mode called Fragile Circuit, a shooting range, multiple new weapons and bits of gear and an expanded melee combat system.

That's all in addition to new story missions for players to complete and explore, expanding and adding more detail to the dystopian vision that Hideo Kojima sets out in the game.

As a PS5 upgrade, the game will also run better and in higher resolutions, so it looks likely to become the best way to play it for any console gamer who hasn't yet experienced the oddity in its full splendour.

Finally, it's been confirmed that owners of the PS4 version of Death Stranding will be able to upgrade for $10 or £10. You can find full details of all this on the PlayStation blog if you want to dive into more expanded explanations of how the new additions will work.