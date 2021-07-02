Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

Sony won't ditch PSP game sales after all

Author image, Senior news editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
(Pocket-lint) - Sony will continue to sell PSP games on its digital store to PS3 and PS Vita owners.

It was due to remove them from sale today, Friday 2 July 2021, but has had a change of heart. Instead, it has withdrawn in-game purchases only.

The company had originally planned to close its digital game store on PS3 and PS Vita entirely, but decided to keep them open for the foreseeable future after a public outcry. At the time, it reiterated plans to shutter PSP game sales, however.

"I’m happy to say that we will be keeping the PlayStation Store operational for PS3 and PS Vita devices. PSP commerce functionality will retire on 2 July 2021 as planned," said PlayStation boss Jim Ryan at the time.

Now that 2 July is here, many expected them to disappear, therefore. But, it seems there has been a second ammendment: "Starting 6 July 2021, you'll no longer be able to perform searches or make in-game purchases," it says on both the PlayStation UK and US important notice pages.

"You'll still be able to purchase and play PSP content that is available on the PS3 and PS Vita stores. However, you'll no longer be able to make purchases via the in-game store for PSP content."

So in-game purchases will no longer be available from next week, although the games will. Huzzah!

Writing by Rik Henderson.
