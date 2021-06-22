Pocket-lint is supported by its readers. When you buy through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more

  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. PlayStation game news

Pick up a new PlayStation 5 controller for less with these superb Prime Day deals

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Shopping An article with a focus on shopping, be that a specific deal or offer. Pocket-lint may get a small bounty in return if you buy something.
Pocket-lint Pick up a new PlayStation 5 controller for less with these superb Prime Day deals
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Part of the magic of getting used to the PlayStation 5 is its new controller, the DualSense, but picking up a new gamepad is often a little financially frustrating once you've got your console.

Prime Day is here, though, and offering up some really handy deals to soften that blow significantly, and in the UK PlayStation has offered up some seriously tempting deals bundling the controller with massively discounted extras.

First up, you can pick up the DualSense with the sought-after official dual charging dock, down 24 percent from £85.13 to £64.99, which basically means the dock is only £5 on top of the controller's cost. It's the handiest way to keep two gamepads charge.

If you're in need of a headset and fancy the official option, you can get the DualSense with Sony's Pulse 3D Headset, at an 18 percent saving from £146.06 down to £119.99, netting you a really great-sounding headset for way less than it's worth.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own
Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

Then again, you might just be on the lookout for a great game to go with your new controller - there are bundles to suit that aim, too. For £79.99 you can pick up the DualSense with Spider-Man: Miles Morales or with Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Either way you get a superb game for effectively £20, far below what you'll find it for on its own.

Finally, if you decide that you'd like to just fully commit to the accessories game, you can pick up a huge bundle of all the official Sony gear for the PlayStation 5, comprising a new DualSense, Charging Station, Pulse 3D Headset, Media Remote and HD Camera. It'll leave you with everything you could need to game in peace, and also boasts a healthy discount. It's down from £248.37 to £199.99, saving 19 percent.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 quick links

Below you'll find two quick links straight to our regional deals pages, which host all the biggest deals of the day. 

    Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.
    Recommended for you
    Best Xbox deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One Games, accessories and more
    Best Xbox deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One Games, accessories and more By Rik Henderson ·
    Best PlayStation deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: PS5 & PS4 games, accessories and more
    Best PlayStation deals for Amazon Prime Day 2021: PS5 & PS4 games, accessories and more By Rik Henderson ·
    Pick up a new PlayStation 5 controller for less with these superb Prime Day deals
    Pick up a new PlayStation 5 controller for less with these superb Prime Day deals By Max Freeman-Mills ·