(Pocket-lint) - Part of the magic of getting used to the PlayStation 5 is its new controller, the DualSense, but picking up a new gamepad is often a little financially frustrating once you've got your console.

Prime Day is here, though, and offering up some really handy deals to soften that blow significantly, and in the UK PlayStation has offered up some seriously tempting deals bundling the controller with massively discounted extras.

First up, you can pick up the DualSense with the sought-after official dual charging dock, down 24 percent from £85.13 to £64.99, which basically means the dock is only £5 on top of the controller's cost. It's the handiest way to keep two gamepads charge.

If you're in need of a headset and fancy the official option, you can get the DualSense with Sony's Pulse 3D Headset, at an 18 percent saving from £146.06 down to £119.99, netting you a really great-sounding headset for way less than it's worth.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 22 June 2021

Then again, you might just be on the lookout for a great game to go with your new controller - there are bundles to suit that aim, too. For £79.99 you can pick up the DualSense with Spider-Man: Miles Morales or with Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Either way you get a superb game for effectively £20, far below what you'll find it for on its own.

Finally, if you decide that you'd like to just fully commit to the accessories game, you can pick up a huge bundle of all the official Sony gear for the PlayStation 5, comprising a new DualSense, Charging Station, Pulse 3D Headset, Media Remote and HD Camera. It'll leave you with everything you could need to game in peace, and also boasts a healthy discount. It's down from £248.37 to £199.99, saving 19 percent.

Below you'll find two quick links straight to our regional deals pages, which host all the biggest deals of the day.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.