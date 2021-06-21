(Pocket-lint) - Next-gen gaming doesn't come cheap, as anyone who's shelled out for a PlayStation 5 knows, but some help has come in the form of Amazon Prime Day.

Amazon US has served up discounts on multiple different editions of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a must-play on the PS5, helping you pick it up for less if you haven't already.

You can grab the standard edition of the game for $39.99, down from $49.99, to play one of the PS5's most gorgeous games.

However, the better deal for our money is on the Ultimate edition, which includes a remastered version of the first Insomniac Spider-Man game, featuring the PS5's improved visuals and ray-tracing. That version is just $49.99 down from $69.99, so you're getting a better saving.

In the UK, meanwhile, a slightly different type of deal sees Miles Morales bundled with a new DualSense controller for just £79.99, compared to its regular price of £112.13. If you need another controller and haven't played the game, this is a no-brainer.

While deals on newer PS5 games are still pretty rare, there's another couple worth checking out for US customers this Prime Day. The superb roguelike shooter Returnal has got its first proper discount, too.

The game is down to $49.99 as well, and is well worth picking up at that price. It's an atmospheric and challenging experience that gets more rewarding the more time you pump into it, so be prepared to practise as you learn its systems!

The somewhat less-lauded looter-shooter GodFall has also got a big cut down to $25.00, which makes it a bit more appealing as an option to try if you're looking for some stress-free action at some point soon.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.