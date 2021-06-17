How to sign up for PS5 System Software Beta program

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has launched a system software beta program for the PlayStation 5.

Similar to the program it ran (runs) on PS4, it gives PS5 owners the chance to test new system features and ideas ahead of general release.

It will be pushing a major update later this year, for example, so is looking for those with the console to sign up to try out the new features and provide feedback.

If you think you'd like to help (and get early access to new tools and settings) here's how.

Registerations for the beta program are now being accepted. You have to be 18 years of age or older, and live in the US, UK, Canada, Japan, Germany or France.

You must also have a valid PSN account "in good standing" and a current email address.

To register to take part in the program (and test new features) head here, click on "register now"and fill in the details required.

Selected applicants will be notified by email and instructed on how to download the beta system software.

Beta testers must be willing to giuve feedback on the software and its features.

