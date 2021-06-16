Cyberpunk 2077 returning to PlayStation Store at last

(Pocket-lint) - One of the many juicy subplots in the background of the controversial release of Cyberpunk 2077 in late 2020 was Sony's abrupt decision to remove the game from the PlayStation Store once it became clear how badly it ran on PS4 hardware.

It also made refunds available on the title but, since that removal, it's been a complete unknown as to when the game might be deemed stable enough to reappear on the platform.

Now, after months of patches and hotfixes which might not have totally rebuilt the game but should have made it less prone to crashing and glitches, that threshold appears to have been met.

Sony has confirmed that the game will be back on the storefront for download from June 21, and will be avaible for both PS4 and PS5 owners, with a few caveats from Sony.

It said to Engadget that "Users will continue to experience performance issues with the PS4 edition while CD Projekt Red continues to improve stability across all platforms. SIE recommends playing the title on PS4 Pro or PS5 for the best experience.​”

That isn't too different to how things were at launch, in all honesty, so while things are clearly more stable, this doesn't exactly feel like a eureka moment for the game's reputation. Still, we're expecting a full next-gen version to release for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S owners later this year - perhaps that'll change things up substantially.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.