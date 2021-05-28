(Pocket-lint) - Western Digital has expanded its WD_Black gaming drive range with new external models great for PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC gaming. There's also a new internal SSD card that works with PC and, potentially, PS5.

The WD_Black D30 Game Drive comes in two variants - one standard and one for Xbox consoles specifically, with a month-long membership of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate thrown in.

The D30 comes in three storage sizes: 500GB, 1TB and 2TB. It has its own stand, connects via USB-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1) and offers speeds up to 900MB/s.

It's worth noting, however, that you cannot run PS5 or Xbox Series X/S games directly from an external drive, even if it is SSD. The internal drives in both consoles have extra wizardry going on for complete compatibility.

Pricing starts at £129.99.

The WD_Black SN750 SE NVMe SSD card replaces the previous SN750 (not the added "SE") and also comes in three sizes: 250GB, 500GB and 1TB. It boasts read speeds of up to 3,600MB/s.

It will work with desktop gaming PCs now, but you are probably best waiting for when Sony finally unlocks the ability to add another internal SSD card to the PS5. The feature has been planned since before launch, but is yet to be implemented.

As far as we know, this card meets the right spec, but until the feature is active, we can't say for sure.

Still, it's a great option for when it happens - costing from just £56.99.

The D30 is available now, while the SN750 SE is available for pre-order.

Writing by Rik Henderson.