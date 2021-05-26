(Pocket-lint) - Sony has outlined plans to strengthen its user base from 160 million to 1 billion, with investment in PlayStation Now touted as a key pillar to help achieve growth.

As part of a company Corporate Strategy Meeting announcement, Sony's chairman and president Kenichiro Yoshida outlined plans to investors that included details on its upcoming aims.

Chief among those is the plan to grow the number of people connected to a Sony device or entertainment by a considerable amount - over six times the current community - with the help of its cloud gaming platform, PlayStation Now.

"Sony will aim to increase the engagement of users of the PlayStation Network as the Sony Group’s largest DTC service and community by strengthening the PlayStation Now cloud streaming game service," the announcement reads.

"Sony intends to continue investing in or partnering with external studios in addition to investing in its in-house studios to enhance its software offering."

After launching way back in 2014, PS Now features hundreds of titles from previous PlayStation systems, allowing subscribers to stream games directly to their console.

Aside from strengthening the platform with additional investment, no specific targets or timelines were detailed in the announcement. And though this is an encouraging step for PS Now, as it looks to compete with Xbox Game Pass and xCloud, it's hardly a surprise that Sony is interested in improving the service. After all, it recently - finally - began allowing gamers to stream PlayStation Now titles in 1080p.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson · 26 May 2021

Only time will tell, then, just how much investment Sony pumps into PS Now - and how successful it will be trying to reach its lofty user base aims.

Writing by Conor Allison.