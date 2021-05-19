(Pocket-lint) - The Last of Us Part 2 remains an astonishing play whether you're checking it out on PS4 or PS5, but owners of Sony's next-gen console are getting a welcome boost today thanks to a new enhancement patch for their hardware.

The free update for the game is now live, bringing it to version 1.08 and letting gamers play at 60 frames per second (FPS), doubling the old frame rate to help you enjoy its combat and exploration more responsively than ever before.

The update is a fairly simple one - there aren't too many other major differences between the versions, as your resolution will still max out at the PS4 Pro's level, but the change in frame rate should be really significant.

The game's combat, after all, is all about reacting to changes quickly and making new plans, so a smoother experience will be its own reward. The fact that it's a free upgrade is also extremely welcome - there had been speculation that the game could see a full re-release like the original title did between the PS3 and PS4.

That worry can now be dispelled, and you should be able to pick up the update from now onward and, in most people's cases, it should download automatically. If we needed any excuse to dive back into Ellie's quest for vengeance, this might just be it.

