PS5 DualSense controller looks great in two new colours - black and red

(Pocket-lint) - The DualSense controller for PlayStation 5 will soon be available in new colours.

As previously leaked, a cosmic red version of the next-gen controller will be available next month. And, as is more traditional for PlayStation, it will be joined by a midnight black variant.

Both are inspired by the colours of the cosmos and night sky, with the latter actually utilising two different shades of black, plus light grey elements.

The red model has black flourishes to make it stand out.

As with the traditional white DualSense controller, which will continue to be available separately, the red and black versions will feature Sony's proprietary haptic feedback system that enables developers to expand game immersion through vibrations. They will come with the adaptive triggers too, that can provide different layers of force feedback to give the impression of squeezing a trigger or, in FIFA 21's case, making it harder to run when a player is tired.

Theres no word yet on an exact date (bar June) nor pricing. However, we'd expect them to cost the same as the standard white DualSense or thereabouts.

Hopefully, this will just be the start of alternative colours and themes for PlayStation 5 accessories. We'd also like official, first-party replacement blades for the console itself please Mr Sony.

Writing by Rik Henderson.
