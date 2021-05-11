Sony warns PS5 stock will be in short supply through 2022

(Pocket-lint) - If you've been waiting for forever to get your hands on the PlayStation 5, well, hate to break it to you, but you may have to wait even longer.

Sony doesn’t expect the supply situation to get any better this year, according to its CFO, who reportedly spoke to analysts after a recent earnings report. Hiroki Totoki claimed Sony can't keep up with demand, according to Bloomberg, and it's expecting constraints to continue into 2022. "Even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn’t be able to catch up with demand,” Totoki said.

Sony hopes to produce at least 14.8 million PS5 consoles in the financial year beginning April 2021. It's sold 7.8 million through 31 March 2021.

Keep in mind Sony boss Jim Ryan recently told the Financial Times that PS5 supply would get better throughout 2021: "The pace of the improvement in the supply chain will gather throughout the course of the year, so by the time we get to the second half, you’re going to be seeing really decent numbers indeed.”

Pocket-lint regularly tracks stock updates for the next-generation console here. It is now on general sale in the US and the UK but stock is still very scarce.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.