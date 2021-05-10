We could be about to see a coloured DualSense controller

(Pocket-lint) - Sony took a bit of a gamble when it came to the controller for the PS5. It could have taken the same route as the Xbox team did, and reasoned that there was nothing wrong with the last generation of DualShock controllers, so no reason to change them much.

Instead, it went all in and made the DualSense pad, which has consistently ranked as one of the most impressive aspects of the PS5 ecosystem when new players get their hands on it. Now, it looks like we might finally be getting a DualSense that isn't plain white and black.

A new leak reported by AreaJugones, claims that Sony has been working on colour variants for the DualSense for a while, which is no surprise, but that the first two are intended for launch soon. First up, apparently, is a primarily red version with black accents, while another is mostly grey and black.

Whether this means that the bits currently coloured white on the default DualSense would be red and grey in the two designs respectively isn't clear, but the report claims they should launch soon. Given the continuing scarcity of PS5 consoles at retail, we wouldn't be surprised if they became a hot commodity when they do appear.

Of course, custom controller skins and paint jobs mean that you can already colour in your DualSense if desired, but there's something more reassuring about getting one from the official manufacturer. We'll have to see whether this turns out to have its foundations in truth.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.