(Pocket-lint) - Sony has announced it is partnering with online communication platform Discord, with the goal to “bring the Discord and PlayStation experiences closer together on console and mobile starting early next year".

At the moment, there isn't a lot of information available.

Sony simply said the two companies are “hard at work connecting Discord with your social and gaming experience on PlayStation Network". Does that mean a Discord app is coming to PlayStation 4, 5, and other consoles? Or can we expect some sort of integration, such as being able to connect PSN with Discord to chat with friends? Neither has been confirmed as of yet.

However, as part of the deal, Sony is investing in Discord's Series H investment round as a minority investor. Keep in mind Discord is an extremely popular platform among gamers, with over 140 million active users as of last December. Microsoft reportedly tried to acquire Discord for $10 billion this year. Discord, in the end, chose to remain an independent company.

With all that in mind, it is interesting that Sony has decided to invest and leverage Discord. The company said it plans to announce more details about how it is working to include Discord into its PlayStation products in the coming months.

