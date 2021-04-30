 
Among Us is finally headed to PS4 and PS5 later this year

(Pocket-lint) - Among Us, which first launched for mobile devices three years ago, is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles sometime later this year.

Sony announced the hit social deduction game is headed to its platform during a State of Play presentation on 29 April 2021. The official Among Us Twitter account later confirmed the news and revealed the game will feature cross-play capabilities and online multiplayer. It will also come with a platform-exclusive skin, hat, and pet, which will be themed after the classic PlayStation franchise Ratchet and Clank.

Among Us is developed and published by Innersloth. It first released on iOS, Android, and Windows in 2018, with cross-platform play between all the platforms. The game was also ported for the Nintendo Switch late last year, and it's coming to Xbox consoles sometime in 2021.

The game exploded in popularity in 2020 and became one of the year's most downloaded mobile games. Notably, US Congresspeople Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Ilhan Omar live-streamed the video game on Twitch as part of an unusual voter outreach event, and it was a massive, viral success.

Check out our guide on the best PS5 games to check out some of the other hit titles available to play. We also have a review on the console here.

