(Pocket-lint) - Nike and Sony PlayStation's latest collaborative sneakers will reportedly launch next month.

The pair first crossed paths back in 2018 under NBA superstar Paul George's signature Nike shoe - the PG 2.5 - and, after some speculation and hinting on social media, more details regarding the PlayStation 5-themed iteration are beginning to leak out.

Images of the shoes, which will seemingly drop in two distinct colourways, first appeared on Instagram back in March courtesy of @laceuphk, but no pricing or firm timeline was ever revealed.

According to Sneaker Files, though, the PG 5 x PS5 will arrive for $110 when they launch in May.

If previous PlayStation and Nike collaborations are anything to go by, the stock will be very limited - perhaps even more limited than the PlayStation 5 console itself, which launched back in November.

As ever, then, the best chance of snagging one of the limited sneakers will likely be after the initial launch, once they begin to appear on resale outlets such as StockX.

Interestingly, as we mentioned up top, there will actually be two different colourways of the PG 5 x PlayStation to pick between. The blue sneaker is more reminiscent of the console's starting screen, with the midsole, laces and tongue offering a white contrast.

The white variation, meanwhile, appears a bit more linked to the design of the actual PS5. It features black along the lining and tongue, with a blue Nike Swoosh and sole also present - a nod to the console's power-on look.

Both, from what we can see, will also feature Sony's iconic triangle-circle-cross-square stamp throughout.

For now, the only thing to do is stare at the sneakers and await a more concrete release date. We'll update this story when we know more.

Steelseries celebrates its 20th anniversary, a legacy of glory By Pocket-lint Promotion · 28 April 2021

Writing by Conor Allison.