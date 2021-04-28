Sony confirms it's sold 7.8 million PS5s

(Pocket-lint) - Sony's latest earnings call has given us a juicy number to digest - an updated total sales figure for the PS5, accurate to the end of March 2021. The number of units sold comes in at a whopping 7.8 million.

If that sounds like a lot, it is, and means the console is keeping pace with the PS4's launch nicely (outstripping it slightly, in fact), even despite widespread and widely-publicised stock shortages. We previously knew that Sony had shifted 4.5 million PS5s by the end of 2020.

That means we're looking at a further 3.3 million units in three full months, and the strong impression that if Sony could make more, it'd very much be able to sell them as well. As of now, when stock does appear, it's gobbled up almost instantly, just like it was at launch.

There were some other key figures from the earnings call, too, including a 14.7 percent growth in PlayStation Plus subscribers, taking the service to 47.6 million signed-up users. That might have been influenced by Sony throwing a few more impressive titles onto the service's pile of benefits lately.

Finally, it also revealed an overall operating profit for the PlayStation wing of its business that stood at $3.14 billion (£2.26 billion) in the 2020 financial year, a massive number that underlines how well the division is performing.

