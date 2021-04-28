  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. PlayStation game news

Sony confirms it's sold 7.8 million PS5s

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint Sony confirms it's sold 7.8 million PS5s
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sony's latest earnings call has given us a juicy number to digest - an updated total sales figure for the PS5, accurate to the end of March 2021. The number of units sold comes in at a whopping 7.8 million.

If that sounds like a lot, it is, and means the console is keeping pace with the PS4's launch nicely (outstripping it slightly, in fact), even despite widespread and widely-publicised stock shortages. We previously knew that Sony had shifted 4.5 million PS5s by the end of 2020.

That means we're looking at a further 3.3 million units in three full months, and the strong impression that if Sony could make more, it'd very much be able to sell them as well. As of now, when stock does appear, it's gobbled up almost instantly, just like it was at launch.

There were some other key figures from the earnings call, too, including a 14.7 percent growth in PlayStation Plus subscribers, taking the service to 47.6 million signed-up users. That might have been influenced by Sony throwing a few more impressive titles onto the service's pile of benefits lately.

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own
Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

Finally, it also revealed an overall operating profit for the PlayStation wing of its business that stood at $3.14 billion (£2.26 billion) in the 2020 financial year, a massive number that underlines how well the division is performing. 

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.
Recommended for you
Sony confirms it's sold 7.8 million PS5s
Sony confirms it's sold 7.8 million PS5s By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Nike's PlayStation 5 shoes will reportedly arrive in May - will they be harder to cop than the console?
Nike's PlayStation 5 shoes will reportedly arrive in May - will they be harder to cop than the console? By Conor Allison ·
Battlefield 6: Release date and everything you need to know about BF6
Battlefield 6: Release date and everything you need to know about BF6 By Max Freeman-Mills ·