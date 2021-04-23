(Pocket-lint) - PlayStation is trialling a new benefit for PlayStation Plus members that adds a library of TV shows and movies to watch for free.

PlayStation Plus Video Pass is only in the testing phase at present, and there are no guarantees it will be globally released. But here's a run down of what to expect from the add-on if and when it is more universally offered.

PlayStation Plus is Sony's paid membership program that offers free games for PS4 and PS5, and access to online multiplayer gaming on thousands of titles. PS Plus subscribers also get exclusive discounts on game purchases via the PlayStation Store.

PS Plus Video Pass is a free add-on currently being trialled for a year in Poland.

It was first rumoured on 21 April 2021, with a logo being "accidentally posted" on one of the PlayStation.com online pages. This lead many to believe it would be launched for all PS Plus members soon, but that doesn't seem to be the case.

Instead, Sony Interactive Entertainment's global services vice president, Nick Maguire, told Polish website Spider's Web that it will only be available in its country for the time being, until it has accrued enough usage data. Sadly, he even suggested that it might not be widely released at all: "We want to see how players will benefit from such a service," he said (via VGC).

"What titles do they watch, what do they care about, how often do they use them. At this stage, however, I cannot say whether it will be created and what the test process will look like for other markets, as well as what the future is for PlayStation Plus Video Pass after the test period.

“We are currently focusing only on the Polish market, on Polish players and what will be their reaction to the additional benefit under the PS Plus program."

Let's hope the trial is successful and does reach other markets, including the UK and US. At present, there are over 20 TV shows and movies available to view on Video Pass, mainly from Sony Pictures and the company's own TV studios. These include Venom, Zombieland: Double Tap and Bloodshot (as shown on the official flyer above.

New content will be added every three months, it is claimed.

If you live in Poland and are a PS Plus subscriber you can access Video Pass now. The trial runs until 22 April 2022.

As stated above, there is no indication yet on when or even if the service will come to other regions.

It would make sense though, as Sony attempts to battle the tour de force that is Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

