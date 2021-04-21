Sony might be about to launch PlayStation Plus Video Pass

(Pocket-lint) - Sony looks like it may have accidentally leaked a new reward for its PlayStation Plus subscribers, after one of its sites accidentally uploaded the above logo.

The name is pretty self-explanatory in some ways, and suggests that Sony is cooking up a video wing for its subscription service, likely as a way of adding value to it.

Whether this means users will get discounts with existing streaming services, or, like Xbox Game Pass offers, free trials with select partners, is something that will have to wait for an official announcement.

A removed description from Sony's Polish site, though, apparently added the following detail: “A new benefit available for a limited time on PlayStation Plus… PS Plus Video Pass is a trial service active 22.04.21 – 22.04.22. The subscription benefit is available to PS Plus users”.

The year-long window attached suggests that it's intended to launch on April 22nd, so we've only got a matter of hours to wait before we know if this is really coming.

This is all slightly surprising given that the PlayStation Store is set to stop offering video rentals and purchases later this year - whether this is part of a reversal on that front will remain to be seen, too.

Still, with Xbox Game Pass offering an ever-improving smorgasbord of value, we'd imagine this is just another attempt to update PS Plus into something that can adequately compete with Microsoft's subscription. That's good news for gamers, in short.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.