Horizon Zero Dawn is now free for PS5 and PS4 owners

(Pocket-lint) - Horizon Zero Dawn was a breakout success from the PS4 generation - an all-new intellectual property that won people over with its luscious world and largely rewarding combat, and Sony's making sure that more people have a chance to play it now.

The game is the latest addition to its ongoing Play At Home initiative to give people things to do during continued lockdowns, and is now free for all owners of PS4 and PS5 systems. That means that you can add it to your library and download it entirely for free.

It's only going to be that way for a limited time, though - the window runs from April 19 at 20:00 PT (or April 20 04:00 BST) until May 14 at 20:00 PT (or May 15 04:00 BST). So make sure you get it while you can, since this is one of recent years' most impressive games.

Even better, the version being offered is the Complete Edition, which includes the sizeable and well-received Frozen Wastes expansion pack, so you get even more content for free when you redeem it.

It's also got a sequel incoming, with Horizon Forbidden West being hotly anticipated by fans of the first game - you can check out that game's reveal trailer, below.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.