Sony's first big PS5 software update is coming tomorrow

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has confirmed that the first major system software update for the PlayStation 5 is rolling out globally on April 14th, bringing with it a range of quality of life changes.

The biggest is that you'll now be able to store - but not play - your PS5 games on external hard drives, something that was previously only available for PS4 titles.

However, the big disappointment on our end is that there's still no end in sight for those waiting for Sony to activate the M.2 expansion slot the PS5 comes with. When this is usable, gamers will be able to slot in compatible SSDs to expand their internal storage by potentially big margins.

The blog post detailing the April update acknowledges that this feature is still on the way, though, so we can at least cling to the fact that it should appear eventually.

Other changes coming should see the Game Base hub become a bit easier to navigate, letting you flick between friends and parties more quickly, and it'll also make it easier to use Share Play across console generations.

We'll also be able to hide games from our library, automatically pre-download updates if desired, adjust invididual players' voice volume in party chats, and a few other granular updates.

With improvements also coming the PlayStation App for smartphones, this is looking like a pretty minor update, but any and all improvements are welcome. The PS5 has many strengths, but its UI can be more than a little confusing at times, after all.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.