  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. PlayStation game news

Sony wants to adapt popular PlayStation franchises for mobile, job ad reveals

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
Rumour An unsubstantiated news story based on rumours, gossip, or hearsay that can't be verified by collaborating sources.
Unsplash Sony wants to adapt popular PlayStation franchises for mobile, job ad reveals

- What games would you want to see adapted?

The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sony could be planning a major move into mobile gaming, as evident by a recent job advertisement it listed.

The position, first spotted by Euro Gamer, is for the "Head of Mobile, PlayStation Studios, SIE", and it seeks a candidate who would be "responsible for building and scaling a team of mobile leaders and will serve as the head of this new business unit within PlayStation Studios". The job description also noted the candidate will need to “focus on successfully adapting PlayStation’s most popular franchises for mobile", and it mentioned a roadmap will need to be developed for a three-to-five-year timeframe.

So, Sony's intentions with the new job are pretty obvious: It wants more mobile leaders, including someone to head-up its fresh unit with PlayStation Studios. And it sounds like the most popular titles from Sony’s franchises are on deck to be adapted for phones. Keep in mind the company already offers games for mobile users, like Uncharted: Fortune Hunter. It has a dedicated publishing label for mobile games, too, called PlayStation Mobile.

But, given Sony is planning a roadmap that could be five years out, we suspect it'll still be a while before we see popular PlayStation games come to mobile. 

Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own
Top PS4 games 2021: Best PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro games every gamer must own By Rik Henderson ·

Writing by Maggie Tillman.
Recommended for you
Call of Duty Mobile Season 3: New map and new weapon confirmed By Chris Hall ·
Sony wants to adapt popular PlayStation franchises for mobile, job ad reveals By Maggie Tillman ·
Best racing wheels for 2020: Drive the authentic way on PC and console By Max Freeman-Mills ·
Best Nintendo Switch accessories 2021: Protect and personalise your Switch By Maggie Tillman ·
Best Battle Royale games 2021: Winner winner, chicken dinner? By Adrian Willings ·
Best games console 2021: Should you get an Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo Switch? By Max Freeman-Mills ·