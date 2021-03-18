PS5 VR controllers unveiled, designed for next-gen PSVR 2

(Pocket-lint) - Sony Interactive Entertainment has lifted the lid on the controllers for the next version of the PlayStation VR headset.

Already confirmed as in development for PS5, the next-gen PSVR will come with all-new controllers. These have now been unveiled in an official blog post.

The next-gen VR controllers look similar to equivalents from Oculus, with an "orb" shape that wraps around each hand. However, they will also come with the same sort of adaptive trigger and haptic feedback technology found on the latest PS5 DualSense controller.

Each VR controller will sport one adaptive trigger button that gives dynamic feedback depending on the game. Like the DualSense, some tasks can change the trigger sensitivity to give you a feeling of making it harder to press.

Haptic feedback will give you touch sensations through the controllers depending on in-game terrain or events. There will also be finger touch detection in the controllers, which knows where your fingers are placed in the device.

The controller will also be tracked by the new VR headset, rather than a motion camera, for more accuracy.

The trademark PlayStation buttons will be split across the two controllers, while the L1 and R1 buttons will become "grip" buttons to grab objects in games.

More details on the VR controllers and headset for PS5 will be forthcoming, and prototypes will be heading to the development community soon. We'll keep you up to date.

Writing by Rik Henderson.