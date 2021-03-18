(Pocket-lint) - PlayStation 5, PS4 and PSVR owners are to get further treats as Sony's Play at Home spring event continues.

The 2016 version of Ratchet & Clank is already available to download and keep for free, while anime streaming services Funimation and Wakanim will give 90-days free trial periods to all PlayStation console owners from 25 March.

Now Sony has announced a further 10 games will be given away for absolutely nothing over the next couple of months,

Headlining the new wave is Horizon Zero Dawn, one of the best PS4 games around that also looks great on PS5.

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 18 March 2021

The action RPG will be available to download for free from 19 April 2021. Once downloaded, it is yours to keep although it will only be available for a limited time. You need to ensure you snag it by 14 May.

An additional nine indie games will also be available for free from Thursday 25 March, including four for the PSVR headset. You can see the list below. They will all be available until 22 April.

Abzû

Enter the Gungeon

Rez Infinite

Subnautica

The Witness

Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Moss

Thumper (also runs on PS4/PS5 without PSVR)

Paper Beast

Also, If you haven't yet grabbed your copy of Ratchet & Clank (one of the best platformers on PlayStation, in our opinion), make sure you do so by the end of March. The free offer will expire on 31 March.

Writing by Rik Henderson.