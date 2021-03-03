  1. Home
All the trailers from the PSVR Spotlight, including Doom 3 VR Edition

(Pocket-lint) - Sony's got some VR announcements to make, and it's spreading them out over the course of the day - we know that we're going to get news about six different projects for PSVR, so there's plenty to look forward to.

The news should come out every so often, rather than in one concentrated burst, so check back, as we'll update this piece with more trailers and information as it comes out. 

Doom 3 VR Edition

First up, not content with Deathloop's release shortly, Bethesda is squeezing in another PlayStation exclusive title before Microsoft finalises its purchase - Doom 3 VR Edition. This one's a bit more of a surprise, too, bringing id's bloody shooter to VR.

The game's coming out on March 29, so there's hardly any time to wait before you can play it, and it'll include the full Doom 3 campaign alongside both of its expansions, Resurrection of Evil and The Lost Mission.

That's about 15 hours of mayhem to enjoy, and it's a great excuse to revisit a classic from 2004 - the game's age doubtless being part of why it's so suited to VR, which can be more demanding graphically. 

There are some nice touches for VR players, too, like a quick 180-degree turn and the all-important gun-mounted flashlights to really amp up the creepiness factor for what was a fairly scary game, especially compared to the more frenetic modern Doom titles. 

