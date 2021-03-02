(Pocket-lint) - The nominations for the British Academy Games Awards 2021 have been announced and The Last of Us Part II has broken records by being put forward in 13 of the 17 categories.

There are some surprises too, not least that the much-maligned Cyberpunk 2077 has received four nominations.

PlayStation will be thrilled though, as it could potentially sweep the board when the BAFTA ceremony is held on Thursday 25 March. As well as LOU2, other PS4 and PS5 exclusives have gleaned multiple nominations.

Ghost of Tsushima is second on the overal list, with 10 nominations. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales snagged seven. Dreams has five, while Sackboy: A Big Adventure gets four.

Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons is pretty much the only exception higher-up the list. It received five nominations in total.

You can see the full nomintations list below. You will be able to watch the BAFTA Games Awards 2021 live online through a 90-minute livestream.

DOOM ETERNAL

FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS

SPIRITFARER

THE LAST OF US PART II

CYBERPUNK 2077

DREAMS

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

HADES

HALF-LIFE: ALYX

THE LAST OF US PART II

ASTRO’S PLAYROOM

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

HADES

HALF-LIFE: ALYX

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES

THE LAST OF US PART II

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

HADES

HALF-LIFE: ALYX

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES

THE LAST OF US PART II

DREAMS

F1 2020

FALL GUYS

RÖKI

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE

THE LAST CAMPFIRE

AIRBORNE KINGDOM

CALL OF THE SEA

CARRION

FACTORIO

RÖKI

THE FALCONEER

DESTINY 2: BEYOND LIGHT

DREAMS

FALL GUYS

FORTNITE

NO MAN’S SKY

SEA OF THIEVES

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS

ASTRO’S PLAYROOM

DREAMS

FALL GUYS

MINECRAFT DUNGEONS

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS

BEFORE I FORGET

DREAMS

SPIRITFARER

TELL ME WHY

THE LAST OF US PART II

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS

ASTRO’S PLAYROOM

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

HADES

HALF-LIFE: ALYX

THE LAST OF US PART II

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS

DEEP ROCK GALACTIC

FALL GUYS

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE

VALORANT

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

HADES

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES

ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS

SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE

THE LAST OF US PART II

ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA

CYBERPUNK 2077

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

HADES

KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES

CARRION

FALL GUYS

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

HADES

KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION

SPIRITFARER

ASHLEY JOHNSON as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II

CHERAMI LEIGH as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077

CODY CHRISTIAN as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake

DAISUKE TSUJI as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima

LAURA BAILEY as Abby in The Last of Us Part II

NADJI JETER as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

CARLA TASSARA as Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077

JEFFREY PIERCE as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II

LOGAN CUNNINGHAM as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades

PATRICK GALLAGHER as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima

SHANNON WOODWARD as Dina in The Last of Us Part II

TROY BAKER as Joel in The Last of Us Part II

DEMON’S SOULS

DOOM ETERNAL

DREAMS

FLIGHT SIMULATOR

MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES

THE LAST OF US PART II

ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS

CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE

GHOST OF TSUSHIMA

HADES

THE LAST OF US PART II

VALORANT

