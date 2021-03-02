(Pocket-lint) - The nominations for the British Academy Games Awards 2021 have been announced and The Last of Us Part II has broken records by being put forward in 13 of the 17 categories.
There are some surprises too, not least that the much-maligned Cyberpunk 2077 has received four nominations.
PlayStation will be thrilled though, as it could potentially sweep the board when the BAFTA ceremony is held on Thursday 25 March. As well as LOU2, other PS4 and PS5 exclusives have gleaned multiple nominations.
Ghost of Tsushima is second on the overal list, with 10 nominations. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales snagged seven. Dreams has five, while Sackboy: A Big Adventure gets four.
Nintendo's Animal Crossing: New Horizons is pretty much the only exception higher-up the list. It received five nominations in total.
You can see the full nomintations list below. You will be able to watch the BAFTA Games Awards 2021 live online through a 90-minute livestream.
Animation
- DOOM ETERNAL
- FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES
- ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS
- SPIRITFARER
- THE LAST OF US PART II
Artistic achievement
- CYBERPUNK 2077
- DREAMS
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
- HADES
- HALF-LIFE: ALYX
- THE LAST OF US PART II
Audio achievement
- ASTRO’S PLAYROOM
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
- HADES
- HALF-LIFE: ALYX
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES
- THE LAST OF US PART II
Best game
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
- HADES
- HALF-LIFE: ALYX
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES
- THE LAST OF US PART II
British game
- DREAMS
- F1 2020
- FALL GUYS
- RÖKI
- SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE
- THE LAST CAMPFIRE
Debut game
- AIRBORNE KINGDOM
- CALL OF THE SEA
- CARRION
- FACTORIO
- RÖKI
- THE FALCONEER
Evolving game
- DESTINY 2: BEYOND LIGHT
- DREAMS
- FALL GUYS
- FORTNITE
- NO MAN’S SKY
- SEA OF THIEVES
Family
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS
- ASTRO’S PLAYROOM
- DREAMS
- FALL GUYS
- MINECRAFT DUNGEONS
- SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE
Game beyond entertainment
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS
- BEFORE I FORGET
- DREAMS
- SPIRITFARER
- TELL ME WHY
- THE LAST OF US PART II
Game design
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS
- ASTRO’S PLAYROOM
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
- HADES
- HALF-LIFE: ALYX
- THE LAST OF US PART II
Multiplayer
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS
- DEEP ROCK GALACTIC
- FALL GUYS
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
- SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE
- VALORANT
Music
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
- HADES
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES
- ORI AND THE WILL OF THE WISPS
- SACKBOY: A BIG ADVENTURE
- THE LAST OF US PART II
Narrative
- ASSASSIN’S CREED VALHALLA
- CYBERPUNK 2077
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
- HADES
- KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES
Original property
- CARRION
- FALL GUYS
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
- HADES
- KENTUCKY ROUTE ZERO: TV EDITION
- SPIRITFARER
Performer in a leading role
- ASHLEY JOHNSON as Ellie in The Last of Us Part II
- CHERAMI LEIGH as Female V in Cyberpunk 2077
- CODY CHRISTIAN as Cloud Strife in Final Fantasy VII Remake
- DAISUKE TSUJI as Jin Sakai in Ghost of Tsushima
- LAURA BAILEY as Abby in The Last of Us Part II
- NADJI JETER as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Performer in a supporting role
- CARLA TASSARA as Judy Alvarez in Cyberpunk 2077
- JEFFREY PIERCE as Tommy in The Last of Us Part II
- LOGAN CUNNINGHAM as Hades, Achilles, Poseidon, Asterius, Charon, and the Storyteller in Hades
- PATRICK GALLAGHER as Khotun Khan in Ghost of Tsushima
- SHANNON WOODWARD as Dina in The Last of Us Part II
- TROY BAKER as Joel in The Last of Us Part II
Technical achievement
- DEMON’S SOULS
- DOOM ETERNAL
- DREAMS
- FLIGHT SIMULATOR
- MARVEL’S SPIDER-MAN: MILES MORALES
- THE LAST OF US PART II
EE game of the year (as voted by the public)
- ANIMAL CROSSING: NEW HORIZONS
- CALL OF DUTY: WARZONE
- GHOST OF TSUSHIMA
- HADES
- THE LAST OF US PART II
- VALORANT