(Pocket-lint) - Sony has brought back its Play at Home initiative to reward PlayStation 5 and PS4 owners during the ongoing pandemic. And, starting today, Ratchet & Clank is available for free.

You can download the 2016 remake of Insominiac's finest platformer to date from now until the end of March (technically 4am BST on 1 April 2021 ). Once downloaded, you can keep it forever - you do not need to be a PS Plus member.

It will run on PS4 and PS5 - the latter through backward compatibility.

The Play at Home event will run until the end of June and feature other giveaways and offers.

As part of the initiative, from 25 March, anime streaming services Funimation and Wakanim will extend free trials in their respected countries of service to 90-days.

Other entertainment offers and free/discounted games could be announced soon.

Last year, both Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection and Journey were given away for free as part of Play at Home.

The 2016 release of Ratchet & Clank was timed to coincide with the release of the animated movie. The film was based on the original 2002 game, while the remake was loosely based on the film. That might sound a little confusing but the end result is an excellent platformer. Especially for free.

Writing by Rik Henderson.