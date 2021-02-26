(Pocket-lint) - Since the PS5 came out one of the few challenges facing those who've been lucky enough to get hold of one has been storage space. The console's 825GB SSD means an actual usable number of 667GB, and that fills up mighty fast.

If you're a Call of Duty player, between Warzone, Cold War and Modern Warfare you'll have waved goodbye to more than half of it in one fell swoop. Like many others, we've been clinging onto the fact that Sony said before launch that the ability to expand the PS5's internal storage was coming.

Its official teardown video shows how easy it is to access an additional NVMe slot on the console, where an new SSD could be added provided it could match the specs needed for the PS5's games, but the functionality isn't turned on at present.

That might change soon, though - Bloomberg is reporting that a firmware update to allow for SSD expansion is coming this summer, which will be music to the ears of many gamers.

Interestingly, the report also says that the firmware update will unlock new fan settings for the PS5 to let it cool that added drive - that sounds entirely sensible, although anyone who owned a PS4 will be wary of anything that could make for louder sound settings. The PS5 is nice and quiet for now, so hopefully adding your own SSD doesn't end that.

Sony's clarified on its own end that it hasn't set a date for the functionality and has nothing to announce, so we don't have an indication of when we can expect it more precisely, but as soon as it does go live we'll have a guide ready showing you how to go about the process for yourself.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.