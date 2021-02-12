(Pocket-lint) - Sony's PlayStation 5 design was divisive from the start, and that won't have come as a surprise to its designers at all. With its bright white plates surrounding a shiny black core, it's certainly not a quiet bit of work.

That's why it wasn't much of a surprise to see various companies popping up almost immediately after the console was unveiled, and especially once Sony published a video showing how easily it was taken apart, to offer up replacement faceplates for the PS5 in different colours.

Various of these were equally swiftly struck down by Sony's lawyers, though, for copyright infringement, presumably warning others off. Well, it doesn't appear to have cowed Dbrand, best known for its excellent phone cases and tech skins.

It's just put the latest wave of its matte black faceplates for the PS5 up for pre-order, along with the optional extra of a skin for that shiny central part of the console, too - letting you turn your console black easily.

Best PS5 games 2021: Amazing PlayStation 5 titles to pick up By Max Freeman-Mills · 12 February 2021

The plates even feature some of the same texturing on their inside edges, albeit with legally distinct shapes that are subtly different from Sony's classic square, circle, cross and triangle - whether that'll be enough to protect them from legal wrath is another question.

The plates are $50, with an extra $10 for the middle skin thrown in, in a colour of your choosing, and we'd imagine stocks will run short fairly quickly based on the demand for previous waves. You can check them out and order from Dbrand's site here.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.