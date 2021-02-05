(Pocket-lint) - The Nioh Collection is now available for PlayStation 5. It includes remastered versions of the superb Team Ninja action-RPGs, Nioh and Nioh 2.

You also get all DLC included and the option to play it in 4K or 120fps. In short, these are the best versions of both games yet.

But, what if you already have save games from the PS4 editions and want to continue rather than starting afresh? Well, you can do that too.

The developer has added a save file transfer feature to Nioh and Nioh 2 on PS5. Huzzah!

Here's how to use it.

- On the PS4 version of either game, head to the "System Menu" and scroll down to "Cross Save Management". Now click on "Upload save data to cloud storage".

- Select the save file you wish to transfer and upload it.

- On the PS5 version, head to the same "System Menu" and select "Cross Save Management" again. Now click on "Download save data from cloud storage".

- You should see the file you uploaded on PS4, select it and choose the destination. Job done.

Note: as you can only perform this on one save game at a time, you will need to repeat it if you want to transfer multiple saves. You will also need to be signed into the same PSN account on both consoles.

As well as the collection, you can purchase Nioh Remastered - The Complete Edition and Nioh 2 Remastered - The Complete Edition separately via the digital PlayStation Store.

PS4 owners can also but The Complete Edition versions of both games with all DLC included. They haven't been remastered though, of course.

