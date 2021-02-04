  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Game news
  4. PlayStation game news

PS5 stock could continue to be hampered by semiconductor shortage through 2021

Author image, Contributing editor · ·
News Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.
Pocket-lint PS5 stock could continue to be hampered by semiconductor shortage through 2021
The Trust Project Why you can trust Pocket-lint

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has discussed its hopes for sales figures in the next year for the PlayStation 5 in an earnings call, but has also been relatively frank about the challenges that will continue to limit the widespread availability of the console.

Having just disclosed that it's sold 4.5 million consoles so far, Sony's chief financial officer Hiroki Totoki said that it hopes to sell more than 14.8 in the next fiscal year, which starts in April.

That figure might seem a little precise, but it's how many the PS4 sold in the same period of its life cycle, so that's the bar Sony's hoping to clear. 

It's rightly spotted that there's more than a little demand for the console, so thinks that exceeding the already excellent performance of its last console generation's first full year would be a success. However, as anyone who has tried to actually buy a PS5 knows, there's still a shortage in stores.

Totoki said this is partly down to the global shortage in semiconductors, which is also affecting Xbox's Series X and S consoles, and warned that this is likely to continue to be an issue throughout 2021. That makes for slightly grim reading for those who haven't secured a console yet.

While you'd hope it'll get steadily a little easier, as more keen buyers have already procured their own, the fact that stock is still likely to be trickling in does suggest that the PS5 isn't exactly going to plentiful any time soon. 

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.

Recommended for you
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2021 and beyond
Upcoming PC games: The best new games to look forward to in 2021 and beyond By Adrian Willings ·
Amazon sees game development as long term project, has new CEO backing
Amazon sees game development as long term project, has new CEO backing By Rik Henderson ·
PS5 stock could continue to be hampered by semiconductor shortage through 2021
PS5 stock could continue to be hampered by semiconductor shortage through 2021 By Max Freeman-Mills ·
The best PlayStation 4 bundles 2021: Great deals on PS4 consoles and games
The best PlayStation 4 bundles 2021: Great deals on PS4 consoles and games By Max Freeman-Mills ·
The best and worst video game movie adaptations of all time
The best and worst video game movie adaptations of all time By Mike Lowe ·
What is Xbox Game Pass, what games do you get and how much does it cost?
What is Xbox Game Pass, what games do you get and how much does it cost? By Rik Henderson ·