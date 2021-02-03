  1. Home
PS5 firmware fix for 4K 120Hz HDR issue coming in "March"

(Pocket-lint) - Sony will reportedly soon fix a PlayStation 5 display issue that has plagued it since launch.

According to Samsung's community support pages, Sony is expected to "release an update in March to make 4K 120Hz HDR possible".

The issue was flagged by owners of some Samsung TVs at the end of last year. They revealed that, when you enabled 4K 120Hz mode for gaming, you couldn't also have HDR enabled - it didn't work. So they had to choose between 120Hz or HDR.

You can have 4K 60Hz and HDR running, which is the only workaround for now.

Samsung looked into this and deemed it to be an issue with the PS5 hardware, not its own TVs.

"The TV does not need an update," it said on the community site. "Please keep the Playstation up to date with the latest software."

In other PS5 news, Sony revealed in its earnings report yesterday that it sold 4.5 million next-gen consoles by the end of 2020. So, while stock is still sporadic and hard to get, it is not because manufacturing has been affected by the ongoing pandemic, just that its effects have increased demand to unprecedented levels.

Considering Xbox also claims the Xbox Series X/S launch is its most successful ever, this console generation is off to a great start.

Writing by Rik Henderson.

