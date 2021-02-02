You can now play God of War in 4K 60fps on PS5

(Pocket-lint) - One of the very best games of 2018, Santa Monica Studio's God of War, is getting a fresh lick of paint for PlayStation 5 gamers, as of today.

A new patch is now available for the game which changes its target frames per second on the console from 30fps to 60fps, something that'll feel enormously different while you're playing.

On top of that, the game will also output in a checkerboard 4K resolution, meaning that it should look sharper on your TV (provided it's a 4K display, of course).

The God of War (2018) Enhanced Performance Experience for the PS5 is coming tomorrow!



️ Syncs to 60 FPS

️ 4K Checkerboard Resolution

️ 2160p

️ Free Update for PS5 Users



The God of War (2018) Enhanced Performance Experience for the PS5 is coming tomorrow!

️ Syncs to 60 FPS

️ 4K Checkerboard Resolution

️ 2160p

️ Free Update for PS5 Users

The change replaces the previous graphical options aimed at the PS4 Pro, although you can still go back to 30FPS at 4K if desired for some reason.

It's a really welcome update, given that everyone who buys a PS5 gets the game for free as part of the PS Plus Collection. If you haven't played the action masterpiece, this is the perfect opportunity to get started, but it's also more than reason enough to consider a replay.

This continues the slow trickle of PS4-era games getting small patches to let the PS5 amp up their performance - here's hoping that even more games can be given the same leg-up. A particular fan-favourite would be The Last Guardian, which we know can run at 60fps on the PS5, but is locked to 30fps for now.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.