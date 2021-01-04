Sony reportedly discontinues multiple PS4 and PS4 Pro models

(Pocket-lint) - Sony has reportedly discontinued many PlayStation 4 and PS4 Pro models in Japan.

A local retailer has informed customers that it will no longer stock several PS4 variants, nor the Glacier White PS4 Pro "due to the manufacturer ending production".

This comes after the official PlayStation Direct store posted that it would no longer offer PS4 Pro consoles for sale, before subsequently removing that statement after press coverage.

It seems the current-gen console's days are now numbered, thanks to the hugely successful launch of the PlayStation 5 prior to Christmas 2020.

Sony itself is yet to make an official announcement or comment on its plans for PS4, but Twitter user Cheesemeister translated a sign seen inside a Japanese game store that revealed the following models will no longer be manufactured:

PS4 500GB Glacier White

PS4 1TB Jet Black

PS4 1TB Glacier White

PS4 2TB Jet Black

PS4 Pro 1TB Glacier White

The standard Jet Black PS4 500GB and PS4 Pro models are currently unaffected, it seems.

“Dear customers: due to the manufacturer ending production, the following products will not be restocked.”

We must admit, we did think there was something odd about the lack of PS4 consoles available at discount prices on Black Friday last year. This could be why.

However, we also wouldn't be surprised if the PS5 and PS5 All-Digital Edition soon become the only PlayStation consoles to be available going foward - once new stock finally arrives, of course.

