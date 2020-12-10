(Pocket-lint) - The long-awaited Cyberpunk 2077 is finally available for PS4, Xbox One, Stadia and PC, with the game also running on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 via backward compatibility. However, reports are coming in that performance varies greatly from platform to platform.

If you have a decent gaming PC, Stadia account or next-gen console, you will get a great experience, it is claimed. We can even attest to the latter as we've played the game on both Xbox Series X and S, which you can read about here.

Even PS4 Pro and Xbox One X owners are getting decent experiences, we have heard.

But owners of base PS4 and Xbox One consoles (ie. Xbox One S) are hitting the 'net with tales of game-destroying bugs, extremely low resolutions, and shocking frame rates.

We always thought CD Projekt Red would struggle to get such a massive, graphically rich and highly ambitious game to run on the PS4 or Xbox One - we even said so in our early previews. Sadly, it turns out we were right.

This is Cyberpunk 2077 - PS4 version 1.00. Resolution is literally below 720p and the game takes 20 seconds to load in textures. Inexcusable. Unfathomable. Unplayable. pic.twitter.com/AZ2OPTnkdL — Michael Does Life (@MichaelDoesLife) December 9, 2020

Twitter is dotted with video clips like the above. And Eurogamer reports that, in testing, the base PS4 version regularly dips below 30 frames-per-second even when resolution has dropped significantly - even down to 17fps.

Then there are texture pop-ins that take 20 seconds or more. It's a bit of a shambles, really.

To be fair to CD Projekt Red, it has pushed a day one patch already, with some major fixes, and promises many more to come.

We are truly humbled that so many of you trusted us and decided to support #Cyberpunk2077 before the release! Even 8 million thank yous isn't enough! The journey has just begun and we are hard at work on the upcoming fixes and updates to the game. See you in Night City! pic.twitter.com/ycIe2kN0Zq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) December 10, 2020

Until then, we advise you to either play the game on PS4 Pro, Xbox One X, next-gen or, better still, PC. And if you haven't got any of those, maybe wait full stop - at least until a majority of the in-game bugs are fixed further.

We'll also be holding off from reviewing the game in full until we can test it on an Xbox One S as well as our Xbox Series X and S.

Writing by Rik Henderson.