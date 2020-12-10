(Pocket-lint) - Spider-Man: Miles Morales has been one of the most well-received launch games in memory for the PS5, a great adventurous romp that doesn't outstay its welcome and offers loads of fun.

It's also completely gorgeous on the new hardware (frankly, it looks great on PS4 too), and previously offered two ways to play. You could either put it in a visual fidelity mode that kept the resolution up and implemented graphical whizzbangs like ray tracing at 30fps, or you could opt to lose some of those shiny extras but stick to a steady 60fps.

Now, though, developer Insomniac has seen fit to change things up by adding a third option - clearly, people wanted to be able to play at a higher frame rate but still enjoy ray tracing, the tech that's been used to sell a bunch of next-gen consoles.

Therefore, after the latest game update, you can now choose a new mode called Performance RT, which effectively implements ray tracing at 60fps, sacrificing some other graphical elements to make it work. These are principally in the resolution on-screen and pedestrians, so you will likely be able to notice the downgrade if you're looking for it.

That could be well worth it, though, to see your reflection in windows as you skim past them, and lights bouncing up off snow-melted puddles on the ground.

Of course, the best thing to do if you've got Miles Morales is to try them out for yourself - we've found that it's very much a matter of taste, so there's no harm in having another option to play with.

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.