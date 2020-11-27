(Pocket-lint) - The Last of Us Part 2 is headlining a really strong Black Friday period on the videogames side of things - while consoles haven't seen many discounts, games have had prices slashed left, right and centre.

Gamers in the US have been able to pick up TLOU2 for a few days now at 50% of its normal price, a steal when you consider how recently it came out and how critically acclaimed it is, and now Amazon UK's got in on the fun.

You can grab the game for £30.99, which isn't quite half price but is near enough to feel the same, but it's far from the only Sony classic that's had a tasty deal applied to it.

squirrel_widget_166762

In fact, classic is the key word here, as it's the PlayStation Hits range of titles that's had a 50% cut applied across the board, bringing all of them down to £7.99 from their regular price of £15.99.

These include some of the best games ever released, including Uncharted 4, Bloodborne, Horizon Zero Dawn, Ratchet and Clank, and indeed the first The Last of Us Remastered.

That's a heck of a lineup, and for £8 you'll be getting your hands on a bona fide hit whichever you decide to go for. Meanwhile, they'll also all work on a PS5, if you've got or are planning to pick up a newer console.

In the US? Check out our US Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

In the UK? Check out our UK Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals page

Writing by Max Freeman-Mills.