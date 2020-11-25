PlayStation promises more PS5 stock before end of 2020

(Pocket-lint) - PlayStation has clarified its PS5 stock position after comments from CEO Jim Ryan suggested that it is completely sold out and won't be available until the new year.

In an official tweet, it has reassured eager customers that "more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers" before the end of 2020.

The tweet also states that the PlayStation 5 launch has been the biggest in the company's history.

We want to thank gamers everywhere for making the PS5 launch our biggest console launch ever. Demand for PS5 is unprecedented, so we wanted to confirm that more PS5 inventory will be coming to retailers before the end of the year - please stay in touch with your local retailers. Got a new PS5? This is how to save 50% on a year's PlayStation Plus subscription (US accounts) (promo) — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 25, 2020

That's not to say it hasn't been issue-free. As well as reports of resellers managing to secure thousands of PS5 units to put back on the market at hugely inflated prices, some who pre-ordered their console on Amazon in both the UK and US found that their deliveries were either mysteriously cancelled by courier companies or even stolen. Many had their PS5 deliveries swapped with household appliances or, in one confirmed case, a box load of dog food.

Amazon reportedly continues to investigate these claims.

Writing by Rik Henderson.