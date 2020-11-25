(Pocket-lint) - If you've been dreaming of another opportunity to get your mitts on a PlayStation 5 then, sorry, it's bad news for now: the console is completely "sold out", confirmed Sony Interactive Entertainment's CEO, Jim Ryan, in an interview with Tass, the Russian News Agency.

While that's unlikely to come as a surprise to many - scalpers have been hoarding stock; organised crime groups are believed to have stolen hundreds of Amazon shipments and replaced buyers' orders with unrelated items - it's the behind-the-scenes story that's interesting as to why demand has outstripped supply.

Creating the console during lockdown, with travel and social distancing restrictions, meant that "we had to do all the manufacturing preparation by camera remotely," said Ryan. "Just imagine that for a precision device like the PlayStation 5."

Of course it's not sold out forever, as Ryan confirms he is now "spending a lot more time trying to increase supply to meet that demand." But if you're after a PS5, and not via a reseller, then you'll have to wait until 2021. And there's no specific date set just yet.

It's a similar situation for Xbox, with the success of the Series X, also flying off the (virtual) shelves around the world. So while next-gen is very much here, you're going to have to be a little patient to jump on the train. Here's to 2021 already.

Writing by Mike Lowe.