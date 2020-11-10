How to play PS5 games on a PS4 using Remote Play

(Pocket-lint) - You might want to reconsider selling your old PS4 or PS4 Pro when your PlayStation 5 arrives, it turns out it can stream PS5 games via remote play. That means you can set it up in a bedroom or whathaveyou and continue to play PS5 games even when you don't have access to the main screen.

PS5 Remote Play also works on Mac, PC and mobile, but now you can simply find a dedicated app on your PS4 homescreen.

Here then is how to get it working, and any of the caveats you might discover.

First, you need to enable Remote Play on your PlayStation 5. Head to Settings > System > Remote Play and click on the slider next to Enable Remote Play to switch it on.

Now, on your PS4, open the PS5 Remote Play app on your homescreen.

Click through to the next screen and find the PS5 that you want to connect to. Your PS4 will search for connections over your home network.

Bingo, your PS5 homescreen should appear.

You can play any of the games installed on your PlayStation 5 through local video streaming, but note that, while all the PS5's graphics hardware and features will make native games look superb, you are only playing in 1080p and without HDR. Frame rates won't be at their maximum neither.

Still, the fact that you can carry on your progress in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, for example, without having access to the PS5 itself (and using a DualShock 4) is pretty neat.

Writing by Rik Henderson.