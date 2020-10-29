(Pocket-lint) - We've known from a very early stage that the PlayStation VR headset will be compatible with PS5. More recently however, it was revealed that you will need an adapter to use the PlayStation Camera - an essential part of the setup - with the next-gen console.

Thankfully, Sony is happy to give you one for free.

All you have to do is visit a dedicated PlayStation support page (which you can find here), enter the serial number on the back of your Processor Unit to check that you are eligible, and then your shipping address.

An adapter will then be sent to you by mail.

As far as we are aware, all PSVR games are compatible with PS5 and, considering how many of them run better on PS4 Pro, we'd be hugely shocked if they aren't given a further boost on the new console - even if it's just faster loading times thanks to the SSD.

Other PS4 accessories are compatible with PS5 without the need for adapters, such as the DualShock 4 controller. However, in that particular case, you can only use it on PS4 and PSVR games - indeed, it will be necessary for the latter if you don't have Move controllers, as the new DualSense controller doesn't emit the same amount of light from the top edge.

Writing by Rik Henderson.