(Pocket-lint) - One of the takeaways from the official PS5 teardown video posted by PlayStation was that the large, white faceplates can be easily unclipped and removed. That lead many to wonder whether that'll therefore spark a new wave of custom fascias - like the Nokia 3310 boom in the early 2000s.

One company hopes it will, as PlateStation 5 is already listing several custom "faceplates" for the forthcoming console - including the Digital Edition.

They are even available for pre-order already.

It has five different designs on offer - a limited edition V1 matte black, cherry red, chromatic, indigo blue, and one in jungle camouflage.

Priced at £32 for UK visitors, $39.99 for those in the US, they replace the front and rear (or top and bottom, depending on how you place your PS5) plates. PlateStation aims to deliver any orders "within two weeks" of the console's launch date - 12 November in the US, 19 November in the UK.

The Brit company is not affiliated with Sony or the PlayStation brand, but its pics show just how cool your new machine can look. Although, we actually think the official white plates are pretty neat already.

Just how soon will it be before we see other faceplates hit the market, even official ones?

Writing by Rik Henderson.