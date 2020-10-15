(Pocket-lint) - The PlayStation 5 will come with a new feature that will help users report inappropriate or downright nasty in-game chat.

A strange notification appeared as part of the PlayStation 4 system software 8.0 update that arrived yesterday, warning users that voice chat "may be recorded for moderation" when joining a Party. This lead to some gamers to freak, thinking that Sony will be recording all in-game chat in future.

However, it's actually a precursor to a feature for PS5 and serves as a warning that another player could record conversations.

"Following this update, users are seeing a notification about Party Safety and that voice chats in parties may be recorded. Voice chat recording for moderation is a feature that will be available on PS5 when it launches, and will enable users to record their voice chats on PS5 and submit them for moderation review," said PlayStation on its blog.

"The pop-up you’re seeing on PS4 right now is to let you know that when you participate in a chat with a PS5 user (post-launch), they may submit those recordings from their PS5 console to SIE."

Of course, this might not allay some users' fears, but could help eliminate toxic behaviour going forward. If users do continue to use racist, homophobic or other forms of wholly inappropriate language during play, they should be fully aware that other players will be able to provide evidence.

Writing by Rik Henderson.