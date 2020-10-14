PS4 system software 8.0 out now, PS5 added to remote play

(Pocket-lint) - A major system software update for PlayStation 4 is available now. It changes, among other things, party and messages - combining them into the same groups.

At the same time, the PS4 Remote Play app for iOS, Android, Windows and Mac has been renamed PS Remote Play, as it will work with PlayStation 5 on its release in November.

PS4 system software 8.0 also adds new avatars, the ability to mute all microphones from the menu, and enhanced two-step verification, which now supports third-party authenticator apps.

Something that has been removed is the ability to create new events and/or access existing ones. Nor will you be able to create private communities anymore, although you will be able to continue to access existing ones.

The parental controls have been enhanced and simplified, with the options to communicate with other players and view content created by other players put into the same setting. Plus, young players can now send an email notification to a parent to request communication features to be turned on for specific games.

You can download system software 8.0 for your PS4 or PS4 Pro now. It will likely be prompted the next time you boot up.

Writing by Rik Henderson.